UNICEF: Pfizer vaccine arrived in Islamabad through COVAX

Suhaib Ahmed

28th May, 2021. 11:30 pm
UNICEF Pakistan on Friday reported that over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Pakistan through the COVAX facility.

UNICEF on Facebook told that with its support, the doses reached Islamabad. Moreover, the consignment having diluents along with the syringes will likely reach within the next two days.

It further mentioned that the Pfizer vaccine will be utilized in the ongoing vaccination campaign across the country.

This is the second consignment delivery which is arrived through the COVAX facility, previously, the first consignment was arrived on May 8, containing 1,248,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

COVAX is a worldwide vaccine sharing program co-led by three organizations; the World Health Organisation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the Gavi vaccine alliance.

COVAX has vowed to deliver 17.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Islamabad.

Coronavirus Pakistan:

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan are gradually declining and the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 4.8%.

According to the corona statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 51625 corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2482 people tested positive with coronavirus while 67 have succumbed to the virus.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours was 4.8%.

Coronavirus Vaccination In Pakistan:

Pakistan has started a COVID-19 vaccine registration for people aged 19 years and above, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in his tweet informed about the development and wrote, “In today’s NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination.”

 

