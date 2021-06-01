1.5 million More vaccines will reach Pakistan today: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that 1.5 million more vaccines will reach Pakistan today.

In a post on Twitter, the minister wrote, “Last week June 12-18, more than 23 lac vaccinations were done at a rate of 332,877 per day. This is the highest so far in any week.”

“With 1.5 million vaccines arriving today and another almost 5 million in next 10 days, InshAllah next week will be a new record. Well done Pakistan,” he further concluded

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 37 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 948,268. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 21,977.