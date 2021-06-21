Air Chief Expresses Grief Over Sad Demise Of Air Marshal (Retd) Saeed Anwer

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force has expressed his earnest commiseration and grief over the sad demise of Air Marshal (Retd) Saeed Anwer.

Air Marshal (Retd) Saeed Anwer was the first Chief Project Director of Project Super-7 which later evolved into JF-17 Programme; rendering him as one of the founding fathers of the JF-17 Project.

In his condolence message, the Air Chief said, “May Allah bestow the departed soul higher ranks in Heaven and grant patience to the bereaved family”. At this sad occasion, our hearts reach out to the bereaved family in grief.”

Air Chief said, “May Allah bestow the departed soul higher ranks in Heaven. Our hearts reach out to the bereaved family in grief."

The Air Chief added that valuable contributions of the late Air Mshl towards 🇵🇰's self-reliance in aviation industry, would always be remembered. — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) June 21, 2021

The Air Chief further added that the valuable contributions of the late Air Marshal towards Pakistan’s