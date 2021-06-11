Amitabh Bachchan recalls a time before ‘emoji’

Bollywood versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan remembered his old days when fans used to express their love with gratitude and there was no ‘emoji’.

The Baghban actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with a fan, in which he is seen giving her an autograph and the young girl is all smiles and excited.

He posted the photo and made a comparison between the old days with present days.

Big B wrote “gone are the days when fans expressed their love and appreciation like the one this little one did .. so full of gratitude .. just look at her expression .. now its just an emoji.. !!!!! .. if you are lucky.”

Take a look at his post: