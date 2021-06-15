Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Android 12 Beta becomes the most downloaded beta ever

Muhammad Arsalan Arab

16th Jun, 2021. 12:03 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Android 12 Beta

Just a month after its release, Android 12 Beta becomes the most downloaded beta version in the history of Android.

Google released the first Beta version of Android last month and recently released the Beta2 version. Vice president of Android projects, Dave Burke, revealed in a tweet that the beta version of Android 12 had become the most downloaded/installed test version in Android history.

 

The public beta is currently available for Google Pixel 3 and above smartphones. The update is also available for brands such as OnePlus, Lenovo, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

13 mins ago
US-Russia: ‘Critically important’ alliance

The Us President Joe Biden seeks ‘ US- Russia predictable and stable...
Noor Zafar Khan
25 mins ago
Noor Zafar Khan Looked Ethereal In The Latest Bridal Shoot

Since photoshoots have now become an important part of an actor’s life,...
xi jinping
30 mins ago
Beijing accuses Nato of overstressing ‘China threat theory’

Beijing accuses Nato of exaggerating the threat from China and “creating confrontation”,...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
34 mins ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Peshawar Zalmi elected to field first after winning the toss against Karachi...
Dubai tourism
42 mins ago
Dubai Tourism: Officials seek new source markets to drive tourism recovery

Dubai Tourism chief executive, Issam Kazim, said he hopes that new markets...
Recipe: How To Make Delicious Saviyaan - Sheer khorma
49 mins ago
Recipe: How To Make Delicious Saviyaan – Sheer khorma

Sheer khorma is a decadent version of saviyaan loaded with thick, creamy...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

13 mins ago
US-Russia: ‘Critically important’ alliance

The Us President Joe Biden seeks ‘ US- Russia predictable and stable...
Noor Zafar Khan
25 mins ago
Noor Zafar Khan Looked Ethereal In The Latest Bridal Shoot

Since photoshoots have now become an important part of an actor’s life,...
xi jinping
30 mins ago
Beijing accuses Nato of overstressing ‘China threat theory’

Beijing accuses Nato of exaggerating the threat from China and “creating confrontation”,...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
34 mins ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Peshawar Zalmi elected to field first after winning the toss against Karachi...