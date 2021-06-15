Android 12 Beta becomes the most downloaded beta ever

Just a month after its release, Android 12 Beta becomes the most downloaded beta version in the history of Android.

Google released the first Beta version of Android last month and recently released the Beta2 version. Vice president of Android projects, Dave Burke, revealed in a tweet that the beta version of Android 12 had become the most downloaded/installed test version in Android history.

Android 12's beta is by far our most downloaded/installed beta ever. Speaking of which, Beta 2 is available today: https://t.co/VR8CtXKWkZ — Dave Burke (@davey_burke) June 9, 2021

The public beta is currently available for Google Pixel 3 and above smartphones. The update is also available for brands such as OnePlus, Lenovo, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, and Xiaomi.