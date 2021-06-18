Baluchistan budget 2021-22 session delayed, as opposition locks up assembly gates

Opposition members jammed access to the Balochistan Assembly grounds on Friday to avoid the demonstration of the provincial budget 2021-22.

The budget was scheduled for 4 pm, but the budget session could not proceed further as opposition associates locked the assembly gates and prohibited officials from opening the gates. The opposition members sustained their protest inside and outside the assembly building.

On the contrary, the administration completely failed to re-open the assembly gates and dialogues were underway between Quetta Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Badini and opposition leader Advocate Malik Sikandar Khan.

Whereas, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani stated that no constituency had been overlooked in the budget proposals.

He further added that multiple development projects such as Sariab Road had been propelled in opposition electorates.

The opposition, including lawmakers from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Balochistan National Party-Mengal, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, and independent candidates, have been complaining for four days over the supposed neglect of their electorates in the budget 2021-22.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation changes. Early reports in the media can sometimes be inexact. We will endeavor to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on trustworthy sources such as qualified authorities and our staff reporters.