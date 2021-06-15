Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Beijing accuses Nato of overstressing ‘China threat theory’

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 11:38 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
xi jinping

Beijing accuses Nato of exaggerating the threat from China and “creating confrontation”, after a vow from the Western associates to work together to counter the “systemic challenges” modeled by its policies.

Nato leaders made the commitment on Monday, as US President Joe Biden renewed Washington’s long-haul ties at his first summit with the allies.

The leaders said China’s progressively emphatic actions in building a nuclear resource and space and cyber warfare competencies threatened the international order.

In a fuming response, a statement from the Chinese mission to the European Union called for Nato to “view China’s development rationally, stop exaggerating various forms of ‘China threat theory’ and not to use China’s legitimate interests and legal rights as excuses for manipulating group politics (while) artificially creating confrontations”.

“Slander of China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and its own role, and it is the continuation of a Cold War mentality and the group’s political psychology at work” further added in the statement.

Military strains have amplified over the last year between China and opposing powers including the United States and India, with flashpoints like the Himalayan border, Taiwan, and the South China Sea.

China’s military budget, the second largest in the world after the US, is set to increase by 6.8 percent in 2021, the finance ministry proclaimed in March.

Whereas Beijing has poured billions into its space Programme in an effort to make up ground on inventors Russia and the United States.

“The allies would seek to cooperate with China on global issues like climate change but decried Beijing’s increasingly assertive stance on other issues”, stated General Jens Stoltenberg Secretary Nato.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

13 mins ago
US-Russia: ‘Critically important’ alliance

The Us President Joe Biden seeks ‘ US- Russia predictable and stable...
Dubai tourism
42 mins ago
Dubai Tourism: Officials seek new source markets to drive tourism recovery

Dubai Tourism chief executive, Issam Kazim, said he hopes that new markets...
saudi school
6 hours ago
Pakistan strongly condemns drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent Houthi militia’s drone attacks that struck...
UAE Once Again Announces Travel Ban On 4 Countries Including Pakistan
8 hours ago
UAE Once Again Announces Travel Ban On 4 Countries Including Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has once again banned travellers from Pakistan,...
NATO Leaders Call China Threat To Global Security
11 hours ago
NATO Leaders Call China Threat To Global Security

Heads of member states of The North Treaty Organization (NATO) have called...
China dragon boat festival
1 day ago
Dragon Boat Festival kicks off in China

In China, an interesting competition of the Dragon Boat Festival has started...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Android 12 Beta
5 mins ago
Android 12 Beta becomes the most downloaded beta ever

Just a month after its release, Android 12 Beta becomes the most...
13 mins ago
US-Russia: ‘Critically important’ alliance

The Us President Joe Biden seeks ‘ US- Russia predictable and stable...
Noor Zafar Khan
25 mins ago
Noor Zafar Khan Looked Ethereal In The Latest Bridal Shoot

Since photoshoots have now become an important part of an actor’s life,...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
34 mins ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Peshawar Zalmi elected to field first after winning the toss against Karachi...