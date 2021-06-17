Double Click 728 x 90
British Pound to PKR: Today 1 GBP TO PKR on, 17th June 2021

Muazzam Ahmed

17th Jun, 2021. 10:26 am
British Pound to PKR

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 221.10 PKR given below. (Updated on 17th June 2021).

Find today’s British Pound to PKR (Pakistan Rupee) rate as per the open market.

Today GBP TO PKR (Pakistani Rupee)

Check the updated list of UK Pound to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated, 17th June 2021)

DATE SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Today GBP To PKR 219.1 221.10

 

BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

