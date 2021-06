The Korean boy band BTS recently released an official collection of virtual performances for their 2021 Festa celebrations over on YouTube.

The global singer duo began the virtual Festa celebrations via a staged duet number straight from set and it included a number of selected performances from songs in 2 Cool 4 Skool, Dark & Wild, Young Forever, You Never Walk Alone, Love Yourself, Map Of The Soul: 7 and BE albums.

Check it out below: