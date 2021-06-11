Double Click 728 x 90
Budget 2021-22: Government sets 4.8% target for next year growth

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 07:18 pm
Budget 2021-22

The past three years of the present Government has faced numerous economic challenges, aggravated by the Covid 19 Pandemic, but the Government so far has successfully progressed from retrieval and maintenance for sustainable growth as mentioned in Budget 2021-22.

The Government’s priorities are as follows:

  1.  Comprehensive and maintainable economic growth
  2.  Pro-poor enterprises and social safety net through the Ehsaas Program’s vertical and horizontal development
  3.  Decrease in inflation and price control and monitoring
  4. Augmented development spending for more job opportunities
  5. PM’s initiatives including Kamyab Jawan and Kissan Programmes
  6. Influence modification of Covid-19 and the continuance of the Incentive Package
  7.  Circular debt financing and power subventions
  8. Revenue mobilization without new taxes
  9. Support of the Housing Sector and the Construction Industry through Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and SME support programs
  10. Facilitating expatriate’s transmittals and savings through Roshan Digital Account
  11. Pakistan Remittances Initiatives and other schemes

Following are the focus disciplines for the federal government in Budget 2021-22.

