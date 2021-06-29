Double Click 728 x 90
China-India Border Situation Stable after Several Rounds of Talks

muzzamil mehboob

29th Jun, 2021. 11:36 am
China-India Border Situation Stable after Several Rounds of Talks

China on Monday said its borders with India remain stable and that the two sides are currently engaged in talks.

“The words and deeds by the Indian government officials or military brass, (and) the Indian military deployment should be beneficial to easing the border situation, not opposite,” China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news conference, according to Chinese daily Global Times.

The two countries are having talks about disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s Ladakh region (IIOJK).

Along the LAC, China and India are face to face.

During the clash, last June, at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed when they came face to face. The situation was eased after several rounds of talks, and the two sides stepped back. However, there are still places of contention, and complete disengagement yet to be achieved.

India has sent 50,000 more troops to the border with China, Bloomberg reported.

“All in all, India now has roughly 200,000 troops focused on the border… which is an increase of more than 40% from last year,” the report added.

After India sent its troops to LAC, the number of troops stationed at Line of Control (LOC). It was reported that China also deployed long-range rocket systems along its border with India.

