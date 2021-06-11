Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

corona virus: South Africa enters third wave

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 08:08 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Coronavirus

The third wave of corona virus infection has informally arrived in South Africa, health authorities said, with rising caseloads and a slow vaccine rollout is fuelling fears of fresh strain.

“South Africa technically entered the 3rd wave today as the national 7-day moving average incidence (5959 cases) now exceeds the new wave threshold as defined by the Ministerial Advisory Committee,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases tweeted.

nicd tweet

The health ministry later declared that it had detected over 9,100 cases in 24 hours.

Chilly winter weather is also powering concerns of a resurge in Africa s worst-hit country.

Four of South Africa s nine provinces were hardly hit by a third infection wave in late May, including the most crowded Gauteng province.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last month constricted a nighttime curfew and reintroduced limits on social gatherings in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

To date, South Africa has recorded more than 1.7 million corona virus cases around 34 percent of the continents reported infections of which at least 57,410 have been fatal.

The country was hit by a second wave in December that peaked at around 10,000 new cases reported per day.

South Africa and India are pressing the World Trade Organization to renounce intellectual property rights on coronavirus jabs and drugs in order to ease production and access for developing countries.

 

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

ex-Mossad chief
3 hours ago
Ex-Mossad chief reveals operations against Iran in a revelatory interview

Yossi Cohen, the ex-Mossad chief, has given a revelatory interview just days...
Pakistani and Afghanistan scholars sign ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan
6 hours ago
Pakistani and Afghanistan scholars sign ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan

MAKKAH: Senior scholars from Pakistan and Afghanistan expressed their support to peace...
Chinese Government
21 hours ago
India asks Chinese Government to allow Indian Citizens to travel to China

India asked the Chinese Government to allow Indian citizens to travel to...
europe corona virus
22 hours ago
Coronavirus: ‘Europe is not out of danger’ in the fight against the pandemic, WHO

The World Health Organization has advised Europeans to travel responsibly during the...
emirates id
23 hours ago
UAE: How to get the electronic version of your Emirates ID

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) publicized the start of...
Man who slapped Macron
23 hours ago
Man who slapped Macron gets four-month jail sentence

Damien Tarel, the man who slapped Macron in the face has been...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Budget 2021
8 mins ago
Budget 2021/22: Reduction in capital gains tax to attract foreign investment

KARACHI: The Federal Budget FY22 has proposed reduction in the capital gains...
PSL 2021 Live score: Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Updates
24 mins ago
PSL 2021 Live Score: Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Updates

PSL 2021 Live Score: Islamabad United will face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators...
bilawal-shahbaz togather
26 mins ago
Opposition leaders decides to give govt ‘tough time’, insists on not letting budget pass

Opposition leaders, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari...
Budget 2021
32 mins ago
Budget 2021-22: Govt proposes tax on non-filer power consumers

KARACHI: The government has announced imposition of tax on the domestic electricity...