Covid-19: Sindh reports 17 new deaths, 616 more contract infection

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 08:36 pm
17 more patients of the Covid-19 died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, bracing the provincial death toll to 5,273.

Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah stated in a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation 616 more people were identified with the COVID-19.

A total of 13,992 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, he said.

He also added that out of 616 fresh infections, 352 belong to Karachi.

Furthermore, in a bid to help vaccinate people who need to travel abroad for education or jobs, the federal government has reviewed guidelines for the AstraZeneca vaccine and allowed citizens who are 18 or older to get the jab.

According to new procedures issued by the National Ministry of Health, the vaccine shot could be given to the male aged 18 years or above, and the women above 40 years of age.

As per guidelines, people waiting to travel abroad would be given AstraZeneca jab while the government has limited the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in people below 18 years of age.

 

