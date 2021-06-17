Double Click 728 x 90
Dollar to KWD: Today 1 Dollar price in Kuwaiti Dinar on, 17th June 2021

Muazzam Ahmed

17th Jun, 2021. 12:08 pm
Dollar to KWD

Today USD TO KWD: Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to KWD is a common practice in these countries.

 

US Dollar Rate In Kuwaiti Dinar

Check the updated list of  USD to Kuwaiti Dinar Exchange Rates (Updated 17th June 2021)

USD KWD
1 USD 0.301    KWD
5 USD 1.505    KWD
10 USD 3.012    KWD
25 USD 7.530    KWD
50 USD 15.06    KWD

One dollar exchange rate in KWD is  0.301 KWD while the exchange rate of 50 USD to Kuwaiti Dinar Rate is 15.06 KWD.

Today USD TO KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

 

