‘Ertugrul’ lead Engin Altan Duzyatan’s photo with son Emir goes Viral

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul Leading Turkish actor mesmerized his fans with latest photo with his son Emir.

Engin Altan, who played lead role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to photo and video sharing application Instagram and shared a cute photo with Emir where the father-son duo can be seen enjoying wakeboarding

Engin Altan posted the picture with caption “Wakeboarding with Emir.”

The beautiful photo has won the hearts of the fans online.

Engin Altan with his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated the 5th birthday of their son Emir Aras Düzyatan on January 11, 2021.

Engin frequently shares adorable videos and photos with Emir on social media.