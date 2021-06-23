Exams will be conducted for classes 9, 10, 11, 12: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said exams of classes’ ninth, matric, first, and second-year will be conducted across the country after July 10,

The minister, speaking in National Assembly during the budget session, said several problems ascended last year when the government decided not to take the exams.

“But now, we have decided that no grades will be awarded without exams,” the education minister said. It is “unfortunate” that some called for no exams even now in parliament, he said.

Mehmood said Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and of the other provinces have generally decided to conduct examinations.

Mehmood said the government was forced to shut down schools due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but swapped to a substitute method and presented an online schooling system.

“We have decided to integrate all education institutions via a digital system,” stated the Minister last year.