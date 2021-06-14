Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Facebook introduces an AI model that copies text style from images

Shariq Tahir

14th Jun, 2021. 11:10 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Facebook introduces an AI modal that copies text style from images

Facebook Researchers have created the first self-supervised AI model capable of replicating text in handwritten and real-world scenes using only a single example word.

In recent years, we’ve learned that artificial intelligence can copy and replicate human features, voices, and lips. An AI model developed by Facebook researchers can now imitate, modify, and replace handwritten and scene text with a single word in an image.

On Friday, Facebook introduced TextStyleBrush, an AI research project. Other AI systems can copy and replace text for well-defined and specific jobs, but TextStyleBrush is unique. It can duplicate text in both handwritten and real-world scenarios.

Facebook explained in the news announcement, “It means understanding unlimited text styles for not just different typography and calligraphy, but also for different transformations, like rotations, curved text, and deformations that happen between paper and pen when handwriting; background clutter; and image noise.”

on the other hand, Facebook is still trying to figure out how to fix the news feed. Facebook intends to ask users about the type of content they want to see. In the coming months, the company will begin investigating users about the content of its news feeds. It includes whether too much political content contributes to “negative experiences”.

“Increasingly, we are hearing comments from people who see a lot of content about politics and many other types of posts and comments that affect their experience in the News Feed,” wrote Facebook on a blog. “We will work to better understand what types of content are related to these negative experiences.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput one-year death anniversary
36 seconds ago
Fans Pay A Teary-Eyed Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput On Death Anniversary

Fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who said to have committed...
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 14th June 2021
10 mins ago
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 14th June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...
Dogecoin to PKR
29 mins ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today 1 Dogecoin to PKR on, 14th June 2021

The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE ) cryptocurrency to the Pakistani...
USD TO AED
46 mins ago
USD to AED: Today 1 Dollar rate in UAE Dirham, 14th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
54 mins ago
USD to SAR: Today 1 dollar rate in Saudi Riyal on, 14th June 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
QAR to PKR
1 hour ago
QAR to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, 14th June 2021

Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 40.10 in the currency market today. This...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Sushant Singh Rajput one-year death anniversary
36 seconds ago
Fans Pay A Teary-Eyed Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput On Death Anniversary

Fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who said to have committed...
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 14th June 2021
10 mins ago
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 14th June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...
Dogecoin to PKR
29 mins ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today 1 Dogecoin to PKR on, 14th June 2021

The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE ) cryptocurrency to the Pakistani...
USD TO AED
46 mins ago
USD to AED: Today 1 Dollar rate in UAE Dirham, 14th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...