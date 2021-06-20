Falak Shabbir confirms Sarah Khan is pregnant with their first child

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is gearing up for beautiful addition to her family with her husband Falak Shabbir as she is reportedly pregnant with her first baby.

Pakistani Singer Falak Shabbir announced that his wife Sarah Khan is pregnant with their first child.

Taking to Instagram, Falak shared multiple pictures with his wife and wrote, “ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

Adorable actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir officially tied the knot in a simple wedding ceremony earlier last year.