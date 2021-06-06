According to sources, students of grades 1-4 and 6-7 in schools run by the federal government will be promoted without exams as decided by the center.

Exams will only be held for students who are studying in grades 5 and 8 as decided by the federal government. Officials privy to the development added that the relevant authorities in this regard have received a summary by the director-general federal directorate of education.

Students in federal government schools will be promoted to the next grade on the basis of the marks they got last year, sources said. Students from classes 1 to 8 were promoted on the basis of exams last year which resulted in 90% of students being passed. The government agreed to the resumption of in-person classes and students from grades 1 to 8 are set to return to schools in Islamabad from Monday (tomorrow) onwards.

According to a report, Pakistan witnessed a decline in coronavirus cases of the federal capital after which the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) gave the approval for in-person classes. Classes are already being conducted for grades 9-10.