Firdous Slaps Mandokhel On National Television, Says He Provoked Me

A scuffle between Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and PPP National Assembly member Abdul Qadir Mandokhel during a talk show sparked a new debate on social media.

The two were present as guests on the Private News Channel program during which the two had a heated discussion.

In a short clip that went viral about the incident, it can be seen that SACM Punjab on information first took an aggressive approach and tried to grab Abdul Qadir Mandokhel by the collar which he dodged.

Later, Firdous Ashiq Awan slapped Abdul Qadir Mandokhel.

Meanwhile, a woman in the show’s team was also seen trying to control Firdous Ashiq Awan.

When the video went viral, several social media users criticized Firdous Ashiq Awan and many blamed Abdul Qadir Mandokhel.

On the other hand, many people also criticized anchor Javed Chaudhry for not controlling the situation effectively.

Mandokhel Provoked Me To Take Extreme Steps, Firdous Ashiq

Later, in a video statement, Firdous Ashiq Awan alleged that in Javed Chaudhry’s program, National Assembly member Abdul Qadir Mandokhel used obscene language against her, insulted her and her father during the break.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the PPP leader abused, threatened and harassed her.

“Mandokhel’s slander forced me to take this drastic step in self-defence because my political reputation and honour were at stake,” she said.

She said that the selected part of the video was leaked adding that she urged the channel to release the full video.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that after consulting her legal experts, she would decide to file a case of harassment and defamation against Mandokhel under Sections 62 and 63.

“I have the right to take legal action,” she said.