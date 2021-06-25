Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 09:09 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Shah Mehmood Qureshi

 

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the Occupied Kashmir leadership was nothing but a “drama” to resuscitate New Delhi’s global image.

The talks were the first between Modi and Kashmiri leaders since the government argued the Himalayan district’s special status in 2019, hindering thousands of people and daunting a month-long lockdown.

The foreign minister, speaking to media in Islamabad, labeled meeting as a “facade” and a “failed attempt to resuscitate India’s image in front of the international community.”

“In yesterday’s meeting, 14 Kashmiri leaders were invited …. and the Kashmiri leadership had unanimously demanded India revoke the August 5 decision,” FM Qureshi said.

“All Parties Hurriyat Conference was not invited to the meeting … the Hurriyat leadership has always talked about the right to self-determination,” the foreign minister said.

“In the APC (all parties conference), Modi admitted that there were differences between New Delhi and Occupied Kashmir,” FM Qureshi said.

The foreign minister said it had been nearly two years since India revoked Occupied Kashmir’s special status, adding that the Kashmiris were “in despair and were feeling ridiculed.”

Furthermore, the foreign minister stated the Kashmiri leadership had cognizant the Indian PM that more than 50% of the industries had shut down as a result of the limitations executed in the Himalayan region.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

techno
10 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
19 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
47 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
59 mins ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate
1 hour ago
COVID-19 national tally of active cases persists over 32 thousands

The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached...
Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)
2 hours ago
Qureshi declares Modi’s IIOJ&K conference ‘public relations exercise’

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said as Kashmiris wanted...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
10 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
19 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
47 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
59 mins ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...