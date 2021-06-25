FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the Occupied Kashmir leadership was nothing but a “drama” to resuscitate New Delhi’s global image.

The talks were the first between Modi and Kashmiri leaders since the government argued the Himalayan district’s special status in 2019, hindering thousands of people and daunting a month-long lockdown.

The foreign minister, speaking to media in Islamabad, labeled meeting as a “facade” and a “failed attempt to resuscitate India’s image in front of the international community.”

“In yesterday’s meeting, 14 Kashmiri leaders were invited …. and the Kashmiri leadership had unanimously demanded India revoke the August 5 decision,” FM Qureshi said.

“All Parties Hurriyat Conference was not invited to the meeting … the Hurriyat leadership has always talked about the right to self-determination,” the foreign minister said.

“In the APC (all parties conference), Modi admitted that there were differences between New Delhi and Occupied Kashmir,” FM Qureshi said.

The foreign minister said it had been nearly two years since India revoked Occupied Kashmir’s special status, adding that the Kashmiris were “in despair and were feeling ridiculed.”

Furthermore, the foreign minister stated the Kashmiri leadership had cognizant the Indian PM that more than 50% of the industries had shut down as a result of the limitations executed in the Himalayan region.