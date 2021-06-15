Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Foreign Minister Qureshi to leave for Turkey this week to attend Antalya Forum

muzzamil mehboob

15th Jun, 2021. 03:25 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Foreign Minister Qureshi to leave for Turkey this week to attend Antalya Forum

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will leave for Turkey later this week.

Qureshi will be attending the diplomacy forum in the Turkish City of Antalya from June 18-20.

This will be the third visit of FM Qureshi in three months.

In April this year, he visited Turkey to discuss the bilateral situations and the Afghan peace process with its counterpart.

During this visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is expected to meet Afghan, Iranian and Kuwaiti counterparts and other foreign ministers and diplomats apart from the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

In his meeting with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he discussed the situation of Palestine and thanked him for strong support for the oppressed people in Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: Hasan Ali decides not to retire from the PSL
10 mins ago
PSL 2021: Hasan Ali decides not to retire from the PSL

Hasan Ali of Islamabad United has decided to play the remaining matches...
UAE Once Again Announces Travel Ban On 4 Countries Including Pakistan
20 mins ago
UAE Once Again Announces Travel Ban On 4 Countries Including Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has once again banned travellers from Pakistan,...
trade and regional cooperation
24 mins ago
Pakistan, Russia join hands to boost trade and regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his...
Rupee remains stable against dollar
24 mins ago
Rupee remains stable against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee remained stable against the US dollar on Tuesday, as...
Shahnawaz Dahani is delighted after leading the PSL 2021 wickets chart.
31 mins ago
PSL 2021: Shahnawaz Dahani is delighted after leading the PSL 2021 wickets chart.

Shahnawaz Dahani, the fast bowling star for Multan Sultan, seeks to maintain...
World Test Championship Final
33 mins ago
India vs. New Zealand, World Test Championship Final

India vs. New Zealand WTC final is starting on 18th June in...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 2021: Hasan Ali decides not to retire from the PSL
10 mins ago
PSL 2021: Hasan Ali decides not to retire from the PSL

Hasan Ali of Islamabad United has decided to play the remaining matches...
UAE Once Again Announces Travel Ban On 4 Countries Including Pakistan
20 mins ago
UAE Once Again Announces Travel Ban On 4 Countries Including Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has once again banned travellers from Pakistan,...
trade and regional cooperation
24 mins ago
Pakistan, Russia join hands to boost trade and regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his...
Rupee remains stable against dollar
24 mins ago
Rupee remains stable against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee remained stable against the US dollar on Tuesday, as...