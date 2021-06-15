Foreign Minister Qureshi to leave for Turkey this week to attend Antalya Forum

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will leave for Turkey later this week.

Qureshi will be attending the diplomacy forum in the Turkish City of Antalya from June 18-20.

This will be the third visit of FM Qureshi in three months.

In April this year, he visited Turkey to discuss the bilateral situations and the Afghan peace process with its counterpart.

During this visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is expected to meet Afghan, Iranian and Kuwaiti counterparts and other foreign ministers and diplomats apart from the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

In his meeting with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he discussed the situation of Palestine and thanked him for strong support for the oppressed people in Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine.