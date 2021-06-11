Gwadar Gymkhana signs MoU with City University Club

Karachi: Gwadar Gymkhana has announced its affiliation with City University Club, United Kingdom (UK), brining similar facilities for members of both the clubs.

A reciprocal signing ceremony between President Gwadar Gymkhana Pakistan Ahmed Iqbal Baloch and Secretary City University Club London UK Hasita Senanayake was held last week.

The gymkhana aims to connect businessmen across the globe to avail opportunities available in the Smart Port City Gwadar, the growing trade hub of Pakistan, a statement issued by the authority said.

The website of the Gawadar Gymkhana further highlights that the club’s interior is inspired by the culture and art of Balochistan, especially the intricate and colourful embroidery on traditional Balochi dresses.

Gwadar Gymkhana spreads across 10 acres and is a $15 million state-of-the-art project being developed by the Visionary Group.

It is one of the fastest developing five-star social club project of repute in Gwadar which will provide more than 24 facilities to its members.

The gymkhana is located adjacent to the New Gwadar International Airport which is a $230 million project expected to be operational by 2022. Like other historical gymkhana clubs in all main cities of Pakistan and abroad, Gwadar Gymkhana will soon become the most influential place of social and commercial gathering within two years’ time.