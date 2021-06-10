Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 10th June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

On the home front, some jobs may require rapid attention. A long car trip may become tedious. It’s possible that owning a home is on your mind, and you’ll work hard to achieve it. You can be instrumental in planning something exciting on the social front. You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen.

Love Focus: Spending time alone with a partner will not only be pleasurable, but most fulfilling too.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Taking a test drive in a new automobile is bound to excite you. Timely action is likely to result in you becoming the proud owner of a property in which you have put your money. Whatever you set out to accomplish today will be a success. Coming back in shape will become easier through your strong resolve. Good rent can be expected from a property you own.

Love Focus: Lover not keeping his or her promise may get you upset, but this will happen for a valid reason.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A family elder’s hobby is sure to provide hours of enjoyment. Your love of travel may inspire you to organize a quick getaway. Some people are likely to buy a new house or apartment. Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front. Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of meeting someone with whom you click instantly on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

The behavior of your spouse or a family child can irritate you to no end. On the road, there is a risk to be aware of. Some people may be interested in purchasing a home. So that you don’t be left out, reset your priorities. You may find it challenging to acquire the figure and body you seek if you skip your exercise routine.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You are likely to fulfil a long-standing yearning for a family child. Setting out for an exciting destination has a decent possibility of catching the thrill. Today could be the start of some long-awaited changes or additions to the house. You may be found wanting in a specific subject on the academic front. You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle.

Love Focus: You can feel cross with the one you love for some solid reasons.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

On the professional front, the weather appears bleak today, but you thrive on competition and will make the best of it. It may be necessary to discipline a family member who has become excessively demanding but do so gently. Today could be the start of some long-awaited changes or additions to the house.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You’ll have to be patient today because things aren’t expected to go your way on the domestic front. Your wish for a day out and a change of scenery is very likely to come true. Construction on a block of land could be approved.

You will need to curb your tendency to indulge in excesses to remain healthy.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to grow stronger through mutual love and care.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

This is a wonderful day to make a professional impression on people who matter. A member of your family may upset you and ruin your day. Those who use the road must exercise caution. It is in your best interests to change your mind about someone.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Changes at home are likely to be welcomed by everyone. Traveling might be an excellent way to clear your head. This is a good day to close a real estate transaction. To stay in shape, you can choose a healthy option. Things are starting to look up financially, but it will take some time before you reach complete stability. Doctors, engineers, and other professions will have a difficult day ahead of them.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will most likely have the option to purchase property that is within your budget. It is recommended that you spend time with your family and have a positive attitude. You’re probably going to take the family somewhere exciting and have a great time!

You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. The financial front displays signs of stabilizing. Professionals will be able to give their best by tackling interruptions effectively.

Love Focus: Getting closer to a co-worker of the opposite gender is possible and this may even turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Spending more time at home is likely to improve your relationships with your family. It is not advisable to embark on a long journey without appropriate preparation. You’ll be on your best behavior if someone is interested in you.

Meditation and breathing techniques are likely to help you find mental peace. You’re likely to increase your earnings and improve your financial situation. You’ll be able to get things moving at your own pace at work.

Love Focus: Spending an enjoyable time with a lover is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Today, a family function can keep you completely absorbed. There’s a chance you’ll be able to schedule a trip with your friends. Some of you may be able to begin extensive home renovations. As guests pack your establishment today, you will feel good. In this shifting season, you’ll need to be extra cautious about your health.

Love Focus: The romance front requires more than the usual concern.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries