Imran Abbas prays for Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s speedy recovery from cancer

Raba Noor

15th Jun, 2021. 10:23 pm
Imran Abbas

Pakistani Actor Imran Abbas prayed for the speedy recovery of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid who is battling cancer. 

Imran paid tribute to the minister, saying that Pakistanis appreciate Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s tireless work day and night while battling cancer.

Imran wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture of Dr. Yasmin Rashid, “She has already lost her hair, her health and losing her energies but still hasn’t lost her passion to work for the betterment of Pakistan.”

“May Allah bless her speedy recovery and long life with health,” he added

