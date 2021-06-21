Inoculation continues at Karachi’s Corona vaccination centers

Vaccination of citizens has been restarted at the city’s most Corona vaccination centers after the supply of vaccine stocks.

The process of inoculation has been restarted at Karachi’s Khaliq Dina Hall, a major vaccination center in the city.

However, the COVID-19 vaccination at the Arts Councils was still postponed.

Whereas the vaccination procedure in Punjab cities has also restarted after several days of postponement due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines are now accessible at the centers, while those demanding the AstraZeneca jabs will have to wait for obtainability of the vaccine, According to the Lahore district administration.

On the contrary, a special flight of PIA carrying 1.55 million doses of vaccine from China landed at Islamabad airport yesterday.

Pakistan has acquired the vaccine from China’s Sinovac and another two to three million doses of corona vaccine will reach Pakistan in the next week stated National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).