Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Inoculation continues at Karachi’s Corona vaccination centers

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 07:08 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Sinovac vaccines by China

Vaccination of citizens has been restarted at the city’s most Corona vaccination centers after the supply of vaccine stocks.

The process of inoculation has been restarted at Karachi’s Khaliq Dina Hall, a major vaccination center in the city.

However, the COVID-19 vaccination at the Arts Councils was still postponed.

Whereas the vaccination procedure in Punjab cities has also restarted after several days of postponement due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines are now accessible at the centers, while those demanding the AstraZeneca jabs will have to wait for obtainability of the vaccine, According to the Lahore district administration.

On the contrary, a special flight of PIA carrying 1.55 million doses of vaccine from China landed at Islamabad airport yesterday.

Pakistan has acquired the vaccine from China’s Sinovac and another two to three million doses of corona vaccine will reach Pakistan in the next week stated National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

heritage saudi sites
18 mins ago
624 new archaeological sites added to Saudi national heritage

The Heritage Commission has added 624 new archaeological sites to the National...
usman kakar
1 hour ago
Senior Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Usman Khan Kakar dies in Karachi

A senior leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) Usman Khan...
World must counter Islamophobia
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan Demands action against AIG Hyderabad, accuses him of exploiting power

Prime Minister Imran Khan has commanded action against Additional Inspector-General Hyderabad Dr....
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi In Eliminator 1
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi In Eliminator 1

Karachi King will face Peshawar Zalmi today at night in the eliminator...
PSX
2 hours ago
Stocks remain bearish over fears of increase in energy prices

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) traded in a narrow range on...
Engin Altan Ertugrul Bey
2 hours ago
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares trailer of his upcoming drama ‘Barbaroslar’

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is famous for his nominal role...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

heritage saudi sites
18 mins ago
624 new archaeological sites added to Saudi national heritage

The Heritage Commission has added 624 new archaeological sites to the National...
usman kakar
1 hour ago
Senior Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Usman Khan Kakar dies in Karachi

A senior leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) Usman Khan...
World must counter Islamophobia
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan Demands action against AIG Hyderabad, accuses him of exploiting power

Prime Minister Imran Khan has commanded action against Additional Inspector-General Hyderabad Dr....
PSL 6 Points Table 2021
2 hours ago
Latest PSL Points table 2021 updated, June 2021

Latest PSL Points table 2021 (also known as PSL 6 or for sponsorship reasons HBL PSL 2021)...