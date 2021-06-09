Double Click 728 x 90
Israeli Air Strikes | 11 people were killed overnight in Syria

Muhammad Arsalan Arab

09th Jun, 2021. 08:55 pm
Israeli Air Strikes

According to The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Israeli air strikes killed 11 people in Homs province in central Syria.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), reported that Israeli planes arrived from Lebanese air space. The news agency did not mention any casualties or damage but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP news that at least 11 government troops and militiamen were killed in the attacks that took place just before midnight on Tuesday.

“At least seven army soldiers and four National Defense Forces militiamen were killed,” SOHR chief Rami Abdul Rahman said.

According to a military source cited by the news agency SANA, the air defence system managed to shoot down some of the Israeli missiles that were fired from the Lebanese air space after 11:30 P.M., while others caused the damage,

The source was quoted “Our air defence array confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them, and there were material losses only,”

The Israeli Army, which barely acknowledges any individual attacks on Syrian territory, refused to comment on the incident.

The pace of air attacks has reduced noticeably in recent months, with the last reported strikes taking place on May 5 and 6 on sites in Latakia and near Quneitra. One civilian was reported killed in the May 5 strike.

Syria has encountered hundreds of air attacks from Israel ever since the war broke out in the country in 2011.

