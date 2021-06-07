It’s not about ‘ex vs ex’ but harassment and bullying, says Hania Amir

Recently, Hania Amir spoke up about the controversy that has been spreading wildly, and social media users are using abusive language and taking action against the actress.

Hania Amir has confirmed that she was speaking up against misogyny and the act of cyber-bullying and not against men.

Taking to her Instagram account Hania Amir shared a lengthy note on her current controversy which is spreading like a wildfire. She said that it is important for her to clearly state it is not an ‘ex vs ex’ debate and her complaint is against harassment and bullying on the internet.

“I’d like to add that I am not speaking against men. I am speaking up against misogyny and the act of cyber-bullying. It can destroy lives and put people at risk, and that is a very scary reality, which I cannot stand by and merely watch happen to anyone. We must stand with the oppressed regardless of their gender, which I always have and always will.”

Without naming anyone, Hania further said, “I’m going to state the facts one last time. This is not about what he said or what she said. It is important for me to clearly state it is not an ‘ex vs ex’ debate. It is about shedding light on a much larger issue.”

Furthermore, she said, “My complaint is against harassment and bullying on the internet. My complaint is against the man who committed this heinous act and the people who made his video viral.”

“My complaint is against a public figure (irrespective of any kind of history) knowingly inciting hate by bullying a woman when she’s trying to pick herself up after the disgust on the internet against her. My complaint is against a public figure thinking it’s funny that a woman is being targeted sexually, objectified, and abused on the internet and openly sharing his sentiment on a public platform for which he received immense support and adulation, if I may add.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

“I am raising my voice against misogyny and the prevalent mindset that a man can get away with absolutely anything on the internet without any shape or form of accountability. Again it is not about an ex vs an ex. It is about the abused vs the abuser.”

The statement further reads: “We as a generation are responsible for paving a way for the next. What we do, how we act and the way we deal with things will set an example for times to come. It’s of utmost importance that we realize our collective responsibility as a generation, as public figures, as human beings.”

“I am never going to shy away from admitting my mistakes and changing for the better. It is not beneath me to apologize. So I feel I should also apologize if I have in any way hurt anyone intentionally or unintentionally ever. If I have. I am sorry,” she said.

“I’d like to add that I am not speaking against men. I am speaking up against misogyny and the act of cyber-bullying. It can destroy lives and put people at risk, and that is a very scary reality, which I cannot stand by and merely watch happen to anyone. We must stand with the oppressed regardless of their gender, which I always have and always will.”

“I feel personal grievances between two people should always remain private and social media isn’t the right medium to express them. And future advice to whoever it may concern if you didn’t mean to target or harm someone with your public remarks please be prompt with your response and clear the air when the narrative is being blown out of proportion and be quick to address it before it creates irreparable damage. Ask me, I’m still trending.”

On a side note, Hania said, “I love you all. Thank you to all the men that came forward in support. All the women that stood by me. My fans for their unwavering love. I am overwhelmed by what the good ones are capable of.”