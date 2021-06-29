Jacqueline Fernandez is happy with response to Badshah’s Paani Paani

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is over the moon as her latest song, Paani Paani, has become a massive hit.

Released earlier this month, Paani Paani is sung by Badshah along with Aastha Gill. The music video of the track features Jacqueline.

On receiving a positive response from the fans and followers, Jacqueline said: “The response on Paani Paani has been super amazing. I am loving all the recreations, covers, and dance videos people have been posting, they have taken the song to a different level.”