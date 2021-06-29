Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Jacqueline Fernandez is happy with response to Badshah’s Paani Paani

Raba NoorWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 08:22 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is over the moon as her latest song, Paani Paani, has become a massive hit.

Released earlier this month, Paani Paani is sung by Badshah along with Aastha Gill. The music video of the track features Jacqueline.

On receiving a positive response from the fans and followers, Jacqueline said: “The response on Paani Paani has been super amazing. I am loving all the recreations, covers, and dance videos people have been posting, they have taken the song to a different level.”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Priyanka Chopra
6 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in white blouse and thigh-slit skirt

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has left her fans and followers awestruck with...
1 day ago
Hrithik Roshan flaunts carved abs in his latest video

Hrithik Roshan is a superstar of Bollywood, who has won hearts with...
Madhuri Dixit
1 day ago
Madhuri Dixit’s dance on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, video goes viral

Madhuri Dixit, the Bollywood diva, danced alongside Raveena Tandon's popular dance number...
Sushmita Sen
2 days ago
This is how Sushmita Sen responds to a fan saying, ‘I love you Rohman Shawl’

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently had an Instagram...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
2 days ago
Abhishek Bachchan reveals, Aishwarya Rai was paid more than him

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan revealed a shocking fact about the pay difference...
Priyanka Chopra
2 days ago
Priyanka Chopra enjoys ‘golgappas’ with friends in New York

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra launched an Indian restaurant in New York City...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

bajwa and eu
17 mins ago
COAS Gen Bajwa and EUMC chairman agrees on enhanced cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the...
hajj smart card
29 mins ago
Hajj Smart Card can be used for Teller Services in Saudi Arabia by Pilgrims

Hajj Smart Card can be used for teller services in Saudi Arabia...
Murad Raas Says Students Not To Be Promoted Without Exams This Year
55 mins ago
Federal govt promotes students without examination

The Federal govt on Tuesday announced to promote students of federal government...
World must counter Islamophobia
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s relationship with China will remain the same: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that no matter what happens,...