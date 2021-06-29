Double Click 728 x 90
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karishma enjoys lunch at Manish Malhotra’s house

Raba NoorWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 11:17 pm
Kareena Karishma Malaika

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karishma Kapoor and friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora enjoyed lunch together with Manish Malhotra at his house.

Kareena, Karishma, Malaika, and Amrita were spotted together after a long time.

Took to Instagram, the Jab We Meet actress shared a sweet selfie of herself, with Manish, Karishma, Malaika, and Amrita and wrote “My Manish and us finally” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Take  a look:

Karishma Kapoor and Manish also took to social media to share a glimpse of their get-together.

Manish posted the same photo with the caption “#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

While Karishma shared the picture and captioned it “Lovely afternoon #finallywithmanu.”

