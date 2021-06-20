Double Click 728 x 90
Kareena Kapoor shares hilarious ‘cola soda’ meme over Cristiano Ronaldo

Raba NoorWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 06:24 pm
Kareena Kapoor meme

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new social media update has left fans into splits.

She has joined the latest meme fest courtesy over Cristiano Ronaldo who, at a Euro 2020 press conference, pushed aside two bottles of Coca-Cola placed on the table before holding up a bottle of water.

This action of the footballer decreased the market value of the brand by $4 billion.

Taking to Instagram, The ‘Ki & Ka’ actress shared a hilarious meme from her award-winning film Jab We Met, where her character Geet can be seen endorsing a water bottle over soda at a railway station.

“cola,soda sab apni jagah par hain, paani ka kaam paani hi karta hai (cola and soda are nice but they don’t fulfill the purpose of water)” read Kareena’s Story featuring the famous scene.

Take a look:

This hilarious scene and the dialogue had become popular even at the time of the film’s release.

