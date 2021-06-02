Double Click 728 x 90
Leibovitz adds Indian business leader Indra Nooyi to her portfolio

Shamraiz Khalid

02nd Jun, 2021.
Indian business leader Indra

Annie Leibovitz has added an Indian business leader Indra Nooyi to her portfolio, who is a former PepsiCo CEO, after decades of photographing rock stars, movie stars and heads of state. 

New York – Annie Leibovitz has added a business leader to her portfolio, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, after decades of photographing rock stars, movie stars and heads of state. The shot will appear on the cover of Nooyi’s memoir “My Life in Full,” scheduled to come out Sept. 28 in which a stylish but relatively casual Nooyi is seen wearing a dark sweater and pants.

Indian Business leader Indra Nooyi is expected to write about how she became the rare woman and person of colour to reach the highest levels of corporate power, her experience as an immigrant at Yale University’s business school and her childhood in India. Before stepping down in 2018, she worked at PepsiCo for 24 years, 12 of them as CEO.

“It is not so much that Indra is a CEO but it is who she is,” Leibovitz said in a statement Wednesday. “I have always been interested in what someone does. Indra has paved the way for so many women in business. As a mother, I would like my three daughters to read her memoir.”

