Meera Jee calls for justice after goons attack her family

Raba Noor

15th Jun, 2021. 10:56 pm
Meera jee calls for justice

Pakistani actor Meera has recently come back into the spotlight after holding a press conference in which she demanded justice for herself and her family.

A group of goons attacked Meera’s family and her property in Lahore. “They tried to kill my mother and brother. Those people are liar who attacked my personal property.” Meera stated

“If anyone can prove that I’m the one who is wrong or a liar, I’ll accept whatever punishment will be given to me”, says Meera.” she further said

 

Meera is a bold, fearless and amazing, model, producer, and philanthropist. She is referred to as a controversial queen who always stays in the limelight sometimes for her statement and sometimes for her personal life.

