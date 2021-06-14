Meesha Shafi is now a certified Yoga instructor

Meesha Shafi, a Pakistani singer, announced that she had graduated as a Yoga teacher and become a certified trainer after completing 200 hours of training.

Meesha took to Instagram and shared her excitement with the fans, saying, “This has been a dream of mine for so many years.”

She posted her stunning photo with a medal and wrote in the caption, “GRADUATION DAY!”

The singer said, “Today I graduated after completing 200 hours of yoga teacher training #ytt200hr and am now a #YogaAlliance certified teacher.”

She went on to say, “This has been a dream of mine for so many years. In many ways, going through this intensive training during the pandemic was a blessing. It kept me anchored in a practice which took care of my physical, emotional and mental well being and gave me a beautiful sense of belonging to an amazing community of yogis!”

