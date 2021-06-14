Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Meesha Shafi is now a certified Yoga instructor

Raba Noor

14th Jun, 2021. 10:37 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Meesha Shafi

Meesha Shafi, a Pakistani singer, announced that she had graduated as a Yoga teacher and become a certified trainer after completing 200 hours of training.

Meesha took to Instagram and shared her excitement with the fans, saying, “This has been a dream of mine for so many years.”

She posted her stunning photo with a medal and wrote in the caption, “GRADUATION DAY!”

The singer said, “Today I graduated after completing 200 hours of yoga teacher training #ytt200hr and am now a #YogaAlliance certified teacher.”

She went on to say, “This has been a dream of mine for so many years. In many ways, going through this intensive training during the pandemic was a blessing. It kept me anchored in a practice which took care of my physical, emotional and mental well being and gave me a beautiful sense of belonging to an amazing community of yogis!”

Meesha took to Instagram and shared her excitement with the fans, saying, “This has been a dream of mine for so many years.”

She posted her stunning photo with a medal and wrote in the caption, “GRADUATION DAY!”

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meesha Shafi (@meesha.shafi)

The singer said, “Today I graduated after completing 200 hours of yoga teacher training #ytt200hr and am now a #YogaAlliance certified teacher.”

She went on to say, “This has been a dream of mine for so many years. In many ways, going through this intensive training during the pandemic was a blessing. It kept me anchored in a practice which took care of my physical, emotional and mental well being and gave me a beautiful sense of belonging to an amazing community of yogis!”

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

corona prevention app
27 mins ago
Covid prevention app is necessary if you travel to KSA, Saudi CA warns

The Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has laid out...
coke studio
3 hours ago
Xulfi confirmed to take over ‘Coke Studio’, After Rohail Hyatt steps out

In March of this year, musician Rohail Hyatt announced his departure from...
Ushna Shah
6 hours ago
Ushna Shah’s new bold pictures viral on social media

Pakistani actress  Ushna Shah keeps posting awareness on social media about various topics,...
Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly
6 hours ago
Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer will be out on Tuesday

Ahad Raza Mir, a Pakistani actor, has announced that the trailer for...
Angelina Jolie Spotted Arriving with a Bottle of Wine at Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller’s Apartment
7 hours ago
Angelina Jolie Spotted Arriving with a Bottle of Wine at Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller’s Apartment

Angelina Jolie is the latest A-list actor to take part in what...
Shreya Ghoshal Asked New Mothers To Get Vaccinated: ‘It’s Absolutely Safe’
7 hours ago
Shreya Ghoshal Asked New Mothers To Get Vaccinated: ‘It’s Absolutely Safe’

Shreya Ghoshal welcomed her baby boy Devyaan on Monday. She received the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Saeed Ajmal: ‘They don’t care if a Pakistan bowler will get banned’
15 mins ago
Saeed Ajmal: ‘They don’t care if a Pakistan bowler will get banned’

Saeed Ajmal, who has been banned multiple times by International Cricket Council...
China dragon boat festival
27 mins ago
Dragon Boat Festival kicks off in China

In China, an interesting competition of the Dragon Boat Festival has started...
corona prevention app
27 mins ago
Covid prevention app is necessary if you travel to KSA, Saudi CA warns

The Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has laid out...
Google Search
34 mins ago
How to quickly delete your last 15 minutes search history in Google Search

Recently Google has announced of adding a new feature to erase the...