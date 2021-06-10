Double Click 728 x 90
NA passes Election Act Amendment Bill, overseas Pakistanis granted voting right

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 12:47 am
national assembly Pakistan

The National Assembly (NA) has passed the Election Act Amendment Bill, 2020 containing dozens of edited clauses for bringing electoral reforms including the voting right for overseas Pakistanis.

The Lower House has passed the amended Election Act, 2017 that was presented by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan.

The Election Act Amendment Bill, 2020 contains dozens of modified clauses pointing to bring electoral reforms regarding the voting right for overseas Pakistanis, the open ballot for Senate polls, use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), and other sections to safeguard clear and fair elections.

In a Twitter message, Dr. Babar Awan has congratulated the overseas Pakistanis for getting the right of voting after 73 years as the amended election bill has been passed by the National Assembly (NA) today.

baber awan tweet

The bill had earlier navigated through the NA Standing Committee on Parliament Affairs chaired by Mujahid Ali, however, the opposition members gave their rebellious notes by calling it legislature in swiftness.

