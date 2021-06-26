Pakistan wants stability in Afghanistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan wants stability in Afghanistan and the Pakistani administration will never allow anyone to use Pakistani grounds against Afghanistan.

Talking about Pak-US relations especially in the context of the predominant situation in Afghanistan, he said the peace process inside Afghanistan holds significant importance to Pakistan.

Quoting the recent interview of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Private newspaper, he said PM has evidently stated his views regarding relations with the United States, China, and Afghanistan. The PM has expressed his yearning for the stability of Afghanistan and promised to help Afghanistan in attaining peace and stability, he said.

He said Afghanistan should take all the stakeholders on board to establish a stable government system in the country. The solution to the Afghanistan issue must come out by keeping belligerent divisions in the hoop.

“Taliban were persuaded by Pakistan to negotiate first with the United States and then with the Afghan authorities”, he said

Fawad further added that the PM in his interview also stated that Pakistan will not allow its territory to be used by anyone against Afghanistan.

Minister said the PM Imran Khan believes that Pakistan might close its borders completely with Afghanistan if the situation in Afghanistan continues to worsen.

Pakistan has already encompassed 90 percent area of the Pak-Afghan border and right now Pakistan is in a position to completely seal the border with Afghanistan.

The United States and China both are economic powers and that the development in relations between the two counties would confidently have positive impressions on the world environment.

He said PM Imran Khan has delineated a new dimension to relations with the United States by emphasizing consolidating the economic ties rather than security ties.

“If our relations with India improve in the future, then Pakistan will have a geographically important position between India and China, two major trade markets, so the world, including the United States, will not be able to ignore Pakistan,” he concluded.