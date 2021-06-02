President Arif Alvi urges ulema to motivate people to get vaccinated

President Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged Ulema to request people to get themselves vaccinated in Friday prayers’ sermons, as Pakistan aims at vaccinating 70 million people by the end of 2021.

President Alvi, while addressing a meeting with religious scholars, said medical experts were repeatedly urging people to get vaccinated to control the pandemic.

The president said religious scholars have also expressed satisfaction over the vaccines being inoculated in the country. Moreover, he added the government had no plans on making dictated sermons mandatory.

President Dr. Arif Alvi's speech at the consultative session on Covid-19 Vaccine with Ulema and Mashaikh. pic.twitter.com/LO7DM3AZ54 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 2, 2021

Pakistan has so far vaccinated nearly 8 million people, with 305,093 people being inoculated on June 1, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

Pakistan on Wednesday reported less than 2,000 coronavirus cases for the 2nd consecutive day, pushing the national tally to 924,667 countrywide.

The positivity ratio across Pakistan stands at 3.9%. Pakistan has now reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the ninth consecutive day as the country treads towards recovery.

According to data by the NCOC, about 47,183 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours out of which 1,843 returned positive.

80 people lost the lives amid Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 20,930 across the country. The country’s single-day COVID-19 daily death toll remains below 100 for the 12th consecutive day today.