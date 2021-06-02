Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

President Arif Alvi urges ulema to motivate people to get vaccinated

Shariq Tahir

02nd Jun, 2021. 11:02 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged Ulema to request people to get themselves vaccinated in Friday prayers’ sermons, as Pakistan aims at vaccinating 70 million people by the end of 2021.

President Alvi, while addressing a meeting with religious scholars, said medical experts were repeatedly urging people to get vaccinated to control the pandemic.

The president said religious scholars have also expressed satisfaction over the vaccines being inoculated in the country. Moreover, he added the government had no plans on making dictated sermons mandatory.

Pakistan has so far vaccinated nearly 8 million people, with 305,093 people being inoculated on June 1, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

Pakistan on Wednesday reported less than 2,000 coronavirus cases for the 2nd consecutive day, pushing the national tally to 924,667 countrywide.

The positivity ratio across Pakistan stands at 3.9%. Pakistan has now reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the ninth consecutive day as the country treads towards recovery.

According to data by the NCOC, about 47,183 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours out of which 1,843 returned positive.

80 people lost the lives amid Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 20,930 across the country. The country’s single-day COVID-19 daily death toll remains below 100 for the 12th consecutive day today.

 

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Vaccines and Blood Clots
3 hours ago
Over two billion coronavirus vaccines administered across the globe

Global coronavirus vaccine vaccinations have exceeded two billion, according to official sources...
Horoscope Today
3 hours ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 3rd June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Arshad Malik PIA CEO
7 hours ago
“Air Safari Service Will Boost Tourism In The Country”: PIA CEO Arshad Malik

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik has said that we have...
Daren Sammy own fragrance
7 hours ago
Fan Favourite Daren Sammy Gets His Very Own Fragrance

Fan favourite Daren Sammy has collaborated with a brand to get his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...