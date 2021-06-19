Double Click 728 x 90
Prime Minister Imran Khan Said The Government Committed to Restore and Preserve Heritage Sites

19th Jun, 2021. 11:52 am
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government is omitted to preserve and restore all the historical sites in the country.

On his Twitter, PM Imran shared Lahore Fort from Lahore and mentioned that it has been restored and preserved from coming generations.

“My government intends to eventually preserve and restore all our historical sites,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Prevention of Illegal Construction on Tourist Sites

Earlier on February 8, Prime Minister Imran emphasized the importance of preserving the local heritage and environmental tourist sites.

In a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Tourism in Islamabad, the PM said that Pakistan has tremendous tourist potential that can be capitalized on for revenue-generating, job creation, and heritage promotion.

Prior to the construction of tourism sites in the country, the premier emphasised the importance of scientific planning and feasibility. “Regulations must be notified before the start of physical development work on tourist sites,” PM Imran Khan had said.

The meeting was held to discuss the plan and feasibilities conducted to preserve heritage sites in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

PM Imran was also informed about the illegal ownership of lands throughout the country and an anti-encroachment drive has been started.

On the occasion, the PM said, “anti-encroachment drive should be continued without any discrimination as nobody is above the law.”

In the first week of February, an anti-encroachment drive started in the outskirts of Karachi. Many houses were demolished, which, according to reports, belonged to PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. He said that this is a “personal attack” for speaking against the corruption of the PPP.

