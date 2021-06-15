Malam Jabba Reopened To Tourists After COVID-19 Shutdown

One of the beautiful and fascinating tourist spots of Pakistan, Malam Jabba, which has been closed for two and a half months, was also reopened to tourists after the government announced the opening of tourist spots.

Following the announcement by the government, the Malam Jabba Resort, located at an altitude of 9,200 feet above sea level, has also been reopened for tourists.

Talking about the opening of Malam Jabba Resort, DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan said that first of all we thank Allah that the situation has returned to normal and the Prime Minister of Pakistan also wants tourism to be promoted.

With the reduction in the incidence of the global pandemic and the opening of tourism, the colours of Malam Jabba have been restored and tourists from all over the country have also turned to this beautiful valley.

Tourists have also expressed happiness over the opening of Malam Jabba.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the tourism industry has a big potential to provide employment to people, adding that, ‘We have not yet fully benefited from the Northern areas.’

These views were expressed by the Prime Minister while addressing a ceremony related to the restoration of roads in Peshawar.

Imran Khan said that only developed and progressed society can improve its infrastructure and economy. He added that Pakistan offers unique opportunities for tourism, the northern region is a great blessing for Pakistan, but unfortunately, the past governments neglected the tourism industry in the country.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) had announced to operate a newly launched private airline ‘North Air’ in order to boost tourism across the country.

PCAA had launched a new airline North Air to operate flights for Gilgit, Skardu, Chitral and Gwadar.

Initially, the airline will operate flights between Islamabad-Gilgit, Islamabad-Skardu, Islamabad-Chitral and Islamabad-Gwadar.

Recently, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had commenced direct flights from Lahore to northern areas.

The PIA using Airbus A-320 aircraft for Skardu flight operation and the fare of one person is Rs7500.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had also announced to operate weekly two flights from Karachi to Skardu to facilitate tourists.