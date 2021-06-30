Double Click 728 x 90
Prince William and Harry will have a private meeting to “clear the air.”

Hina Masood

30th Jun, 2021. 11:52 am
Prince William

Following the dedication of a statue commemorating their mother Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, Prince William and Prince Harry are anticipated to take a seat.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will meet face to face, according to the Daily Telegraph, to clear up any misunderstandings that have tarnished their friendship.

The feuding brothers would “put on a brave face for the ceremony like they did during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral,” a source informed the portal.

“They both know it is not about them but remembering the late princess,” the insider said.

It was also stated that the two brothers will meet secretly after the unveiling of the statue commemorating the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday.

