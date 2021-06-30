Britney Spears is ‘nervous’ about the outcome of her conservatorship case

Britney Spears, an American singer, is waiting for the decision after recently testifying in court against her conservatorship.

Before a judge’s decision in her conservatorship case, a source has spilled the secrets on what the pop icon is up to.

“It’s been years leading up to this moment,” the insider told HollywoodLife. They stated that she is “fighting for herself” and that she is “nervous.”

“Her fans have given her tremendous strength. She reads a lot of what the fans are saying and the positive comments are what are getting her through this tough time for her,” the grapevine added.

Spears had thrown bombshells against her father Jamie Spears for controlling her life and estate during the June 23 hearing, describing him to a “trafficker” and said he “should be in jail.”