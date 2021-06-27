Double Click 728 x 90
Priyanka Chopra looks staggering in white as she celebrates mom’s birthday

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 09:12 pm
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra hosted a candlelight dinner at restaurant Sona in New York to celebrate mother Madhu Chopra’s belated birthday.

Madhu Chopra celebrated her birthday on June 16. However, Priyanka’s celebration for her mother was postponed for a few days. The actress is looking gorgeous in a white backless dress and was accompanied by her friends and family as she visited the restaurant and had a candlelit meal with her loved ones.

While wishing her mom on her birthday, She wrote on her Instagram account, “Happy birthday mom. Missing our ritual of celebrating your special day together. Love you loads… see you real soon @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

