Punjab announces exam schedule for grades 1-8

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

07th Jun, 2021. 06:10 pm
Punjab announces exam schedule

Punjab announces exam schedule of grades 1-8, as most of the educational institutions in the country reopen. of grades 1-8, as most of the educational institutions in the country have started to reopen from today.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas shared on Twitter the schedule for the School-Based Assessments (SBA).

According to the schedule, exams for students of grades 1-8 will be held from June 18 to June 30. Report cards will be delivered by July 10, as per the notification.

“Please follow SOPs issued by the government,” read the notification.

Schools, colleges, and universities reopen across Pakistan today

Physical classes at educational institutes have resumed across Pakistan today (Monday), except for primary classes in Sindh, as COVID-19 cases decline after a deadly third wave.

Schools, colleges, and universities have started holding in-person classes with following strict SOPs in place to keep the pandemic in check.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed authorities to resume physical education in districts where the positivity ratio is less than 5% from May 24 in the first phase, while those with a higher occurrence of the virus were scheduled to open from June 7.

The Sindh government, however, had decided to extend lockdown limitations due to the higher positivity rate in the province and kept schools closed for another two weeks.

 

