QAR to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, 13th June 2021

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 40.10 in the currency market today. This Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee rates allows you to compare the live inter-bank currency rate with competitive travel money exchange rates
Qatari Riyal To PKR Today
Check the updated list of Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupee On 13th June 2021.QAR to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, on 13th June 2021
|DATE
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|QAR To PKR
|39.5
|40.10
Latest Qatari Riyal to PKR (Pakistan Rupees) rates. BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.