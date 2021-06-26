Russian Experts Have Found A New Way That Can Cure Coronavirus

Russian experts have developed a chewing gum that can cure coronavirus.

According to Russian media reports, Sergey Borisovich, head of the 48th Central Scientific Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense, said that Corona would be treated by chewing gum.

He said a drug in the form of chewing gum had been developed to treat the coronavirus.

Answering a question, he said: “Work on this drug is in full swing. Soon it will be available to the general public in Russia.”

It is also reported that Russia is developing a drug against coronavirus, which will be used as a human yogurt, it will be available by the end of this year.