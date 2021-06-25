Asad Umar Warns Of Fourth Wave Of Coronavirus In Pakistan

Federal Minister and head of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) Asad Umar has warned of a fourth wave of coronavirus in Pakistan.

Asad Umar said in a Tweet that the NCOC had Reviewed the artificial intelligence-based disease modelling analysis today.

“In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and a continued strong vaccination program, the 4th wave could emerge in Pakistan in July. Please adhere to sop’s and vaccinate as soon as possible,” he added.

Note that, 44 more COVID-19 patients died in Pakistan, bringing the total death toll to 22,152, with 1,052 new cases reported across the country.

A total of 45,924 tests were conducted across the country in 24 hours, of which 1,052 people were tested positive, bringing the total number of reported cases to 952,907.

The NCOC says that the positivity rate in the country has declined to 2.29% in 24 hours while 897,834 coronavirus patients have recovered.

According to the released data, 334,453 in Sindh, 342,498 in Punjab, 137,484 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 26,893 in Balochistan, 82,502 in Islamabad, 20,121 in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit In Baltistan, 5,908 people infected with the coronavirus.

Special Plane Carrying 2mn Sinovac Vaccines Arrives In Pakistan From China

Another two million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday (23rd June).

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said extra Sinovac doses acquired by the Government of Pakistan arrived on board a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is procuring the Covid-19 vaccine under the supervision of the NCOC, it said.

However, the Sinovac vaccine will be provided in all the provinces.

The NCOC said the country’s daily vaccination rate will pick up with the arrival of the new consignment.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan received a special consignment of the Sinovac vaccine of 1.55 million doses through a special PIA flight from China.

According to the National Command and Operating Center (NCOC), this is part of the planned contracted quantity of Sinovac vaccine purchased from China.

China as time tested friend of Pakistan has taken special measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of vaccines to Pakistan.