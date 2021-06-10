Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Saudi Arabia approves Rs37.4 billion for Mohmand Hydropower Project

Web Desk

10th Jun, 2021. 07:08 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Saudi Arabia approves Rs37.4 billion

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has approved Rs37.4 billion (SR901 million) for Mohmand Hydropower Project, said Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy in a meeting with the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan in his office.

The Saudi Ambassador apprised the minister about the successful visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia and shared its outcomes.

During the meeting, the Saudi Ambassador informed that the SFD has approved SR901 million for Mohmand Hydropower Project.

The SFD has approved this financing at highly concessional terms with 2 per cent interest rate and 25-years repayment period. This dam will be constructed on Swat River in District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and generate 800MW of electricity.

It will also irrigate 16,000 acre land and boost agriculture productivity in the region. This dam will play vital role in socio economic uplift of the province.

Omar Ayub highlighted that Mohmand Hydropower Project will not only help unleash hydropower potential of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province but also improve energy security by increasing the share of hydel power in the country’s energy mix.

“Our government is focusing on environment friendly and affordable energy through development of solar, wind and hydel resources”, he added. The minister appreciated the Saudi support in the priority development areas.
Both sides also discussed bilateral economic cooperation and committed to expedite the implementation of ongoing development projects.

The Saudi Ambassador assured of continued support at all level to further strengthen the economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Saudi ambassador said that the Saudi-side is committed to play a much stronger role in the socioeconomic development of Pakistan.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

monsoon rain
21 mins ago
Mumbai building collapse after first monsoon rain kills 11

At least 11 people, including eight children, were killed on Thursday after...
MWL’s ‘Declaration of Peace'
50 mins ago
MWL’s ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’ conference commences today

MAKKAH: The Islamic Conference of Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan, aimed at...
Hitler's Autobiography, Weapons Recovered From Man Who Slapped Macron
10 hours ago
Hitler’s Autobiography, Weapons Recovered From Man Who Slapped Macron

Police have recovered weapons and Hitler's autobiography, My Struggle, from the home...
Saudi Arabia approves Rs37.4 billion
23 hours ago
Saudi Arabia extends visa validity for expats who are outside the kingdom

Saudi Arabia has decided to extend the validity of the resident permits...
Israeli Air Strikes
23 hours ago
Israeli Air Strikes | 11 people were killed overnight in Syria

According to The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Israeli air strikes killed...
COVID-19 patients
24 hours ago
Aspirin does not improve survival rate in COVID-19 patients

Aspirin does not increase the chances of survival in strictly ill COVID-19...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

economic survey
1 min ago
Economic Survey: Fiscal deficit projected at 7% amid lower expenditures, rise in revenue

KARACHI: The Finance Ministry has estimated a 7 per cent fiscal deficit...
Yuvraj Singh
11 mins ago
Yuvraj Singh opened up about his desire to become Team India captain

“I was expecting to captain India but then MS Dhoni’s name was...
Murad Raas Lahore
12 mins ago
Heatwave: Punjab changes school timings

The private and public school timings have been changed due to the...
monsoon rain
21 mins ago
Mumbai building collapse after first monsoon rain kills 11

At least 11 people, including eight children, were killed on Thursday after...