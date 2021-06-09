Double Click 728 x 90
Saudi Arabia extends visa validity for expats who are outside the kingdom

09th Jun, 2021. 08:59 pm
Saudi Arabia Extends Visa

Saudi Arabia has decided to extend the validity of the resident permits (Iqama) for foreign workers, who are stranded outside the kingdom, without any charges until July 31, the General Directorate of Passports, announced.

The recent policy applies to visit, exit and re-entry visas, Saudi official news agency, SPA, reported.

This is another effort by the Saudi government to ensure the rights of its citizens in these tough times of pandemic and to tackle the adverse financial and economic impacts on the kingdom.

The entire extension process would be conducted electronically with the assistance of the National Information Centre, while physical presence will not be required.

The extension policy will facilitate those workers and visitors who were stuck in countries where the entry is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the extension applies to only 20 countries from which the entry is currently suspended due to Covid-19.

