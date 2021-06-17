Shaheen Shah Afridi formally apologized to Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has formally apologized to Sarfraz Ahmed for insulting him.

According to details, he has apologized to Sarfaraz on the social networking website Twitter.

He said that whatever happened during the game happened unknowingly, Sarfraz has always been the captain and senior for me.

Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was heat of the moment. I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai. pic.twitter.com/sbwMj1Owyw — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) June 17, 2021

It happened during the match played between Lahore Qalandar and Quetta Gladiators, where Shaheen Shah first throws a bouncer toward Sarfaraz and afterward insulted him, to which Sarfraz replied with a six.