Double Click 900 x 250

Shaheen Shah Afridi formally apologized to Sarfraz Ahmed

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 10:55 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi formally apologized to Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has formally apologized to Sarfraz Ahmed for insulting him.

According to details, he has apologized to Sarfaraz on the social networking website Twitter.

He said that whatever happened during the game happened unknowingly, Sarfraz has always been the captain and senior for me.

 

 

He wrote, “Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was the heat of the moment. I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai.”

 

 

It happened during the match played between Lahore Qalandar and Quetta Gladiators, where Shaheen Shah first throws a bouncer toward Sarfaraz and afterward insulted him, to which Sarfraz replied with a six.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Islamabad United wins against Multan Sultans
54 mins ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Match Against Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United win the match by 15 runs against Peshawar Zalmi in...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss And Opt To Bowl! Against Islamabad United
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United Set 248 Runs Target For Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United set a target of 248 runs against Peshawar Zalmi, making...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss And Opt To Bowl! Against Islamabad United
5 hours ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss And Opts To Bowl Against Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opt to bowl first against Islamabad...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars, Match No. 26
5 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars, Match No. 27

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 27th match, at...
23 hours ago
PSL 2021: Multan Sultan Defeated Quetta Gladiators By 110 Runs

Multan Sultan defeated Quetta Gladiators by 110 runs in the 25th Match...
Shakib al Hasan
23 hours ago
Bangladesh: Cricketer Shakib Suspended After Umpire Outburst

Shakib al-Hasan Bangladesh all-rounder who has a history of disciplinary breaches, fined...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United97214+0.945
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
2Lahore Qalandars85310-0.183
5 Multan Sultans8448+0.836
4 Karachi Kings8356-0.288
6 Quetta Gladiators9274-1.913