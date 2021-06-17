Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Match Against Peshawar Zalmi

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 10:23 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Islamabad United wins against Multan Sultans

Islamabad United win the match by 15 runs against Peshawar Zalmi in the 26th match of Pakistan Super League‘s (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Islamabad made history today (Thursday) by amassing the highest total of the PSL up till now, smashing a mammoth 247 runs from 20 overs.

Usman Khawaja’s century against Peshawar helped Islamabad to reach 247 runs easily.

Peshawar will now need a herculean effort from their batsmen to complete the set target.

Openers Colin Munro and Khawaja set the tone early for Islamabad and took Islamabad to 98 runs before Munro was clean bowled by Shoaib Malik during the 10th over.

 

 

Islamabad was 99 on the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the 10th overs and Peshawar was hoping that the wicket would help them slow the pace of Islambad’s runs.

However, Asif Ali, who was sent in early, took the opportunity provided by the openers and smashed 43 runs on 14 balls before being dismissed in the 13th over.

Asif’s offensive batting was so lethal that Islamabad was able to reach 150 in just the 14 overs and the 18th over they completed their 200 runs.

After Asif’s dismissal, Islamabad sent Brandon King to continue the charge against Peshawar, he made 46 runs on 22 balls and provided excellent support to Usman who completed his century in the last over of the innings.

He ended the innings with 105 runs not out. While Malik and Sameen Gul were the only wicket-takers for Peshawar.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

It is the same pitch where Islamabad romped home by ten wickets in the last game and it still looks to be a solid track for runs.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi formally apologized to Sarfraz Ahmed
22 mins ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi formally apologized to Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss And Opt To Bowl! Against Islamabad United
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United Set 248 Runs Target For Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United set a target of 248 runs against Peshawar Zalmi, making...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Won The Toss And Opt To Bowl! Against Islamabad United
5 hours ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss And Opts To Bowl Against Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opt to bowl first against Islamabad...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars, Match No. 26
5 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars, Match No. 27

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 27th match, at...
23 hours ago
PSL 2021: Multan Sultan Defeated Quetta Gladiators By 110 Runs

Multan Sultan defeated Quetta Gladiators by 110 runs in the 25th Match...
Shakib al Hasan
23 hours ago
Bangladesh: Cricketer Shakib Suspended After Umpire Outburst

Shakib al-Hasan Bangladesh all-rounder who has a history of disciplinary breaches, fined...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United97214+0.945
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
2Lahore Qalandars85310-0.183
5 Multan Sultans8448+0.836
4 Karachi Kings8356-0.288
6 Quetta Gladiators9274-1.913